Karachi to receive heavier rainfull during monsoon season: PMD

Photo of a Karach street inundated with rainwater. Photo: File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon season.

The rains could potentially lead to a lot of problems for residents like every year by wreaking havoc on the city's clogged storm drains.

According to the Director of the Meteorological Department, the monsoon season in Pakistan will start from July 1 and will first start in southeastern Sindh.

On Wednesday, the weather in Karachi remained humid with 72% humidity, meanwhile, the temperature also dropped about 35°C.

Per the Met Office, the city will likely receive light showers throughout the week.