More lives may be lost in future if railways' upgradation is not carried out: Azam Swati

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati on Wednesday warned that if the complete upgradation of Pakistan Railways was not carried out, more lives can be lost in future in accidents.

The minister was addressing a press conference where he spoke about the Ghotki train accident. Swati said 63 people had been killed in the accident, adding that 23 were being treated for their injuries in a hospital.

He said that relatives of the deceased will be provided Rs1.5mn as compensation, while the injured will be provided Rs300,000 per person.

Speaking about the initial investigation report, the minister said it did not find any fault in the track. "As per the initial investigation report, the 8-mile track at the crash site was fine," he said.

Swati lamented that the railways did not have the technology to improve the tracks' conditions, adding that a massive amount was needed for the railways upgradation.

"I need Rs620bn for the total upgradation of the Pakistan Railways," he said. "Will discuss the issue of railways upgradation with the prime minister," he said, adding that if an upgradation was not carried out, more lives could be lost in future.

Azam Swati said that the investigation into the accident was underway, saying that those who were found negligible in their duties would be handed strict punishments.

"If my resignation is the appropriate substitute for the accident, then I am ready to resign," he said. "if my resignation can heal the wounds of those who lost their relatives and the injured, I say 'Bismillah' to it," added the minister.