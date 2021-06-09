Coronavirus: Pakistan administers 10mn doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan achieved the milestone of administering 10,000,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to people on Wednesday, with federal minister Asad Umar saying the country aimed to increase this to achieve the target of vaccinating 70 million people by December 2021.

Addressing a brief press conference to mark the achievement, Umar said the government's decisions to curb the virus were proving "effective" during the third wave of the pandemic.

"The more quickly we get ourselves vaccinated, the faster we will be able to rid ourselves of this menace," he said, requesting people to get themselves vaccinated so that businesses could reopen and life could return to its normal state in Pakistan.

The federal minister said that while it was an impressive achievement, the government wanted to expedite the vaccination campaign.

The NCOC chief said Pakistan was administering an estimated 300,000 doses on a daily basis against the coronavirus, adding that more than 300,000 people were registering for the vaccine on a daily basis.

Umar gave the government and the masses a pat on the back for following coronavirus SOPs due to which a visible decline in the number of cases could be seen.

"We have seen that when Pakistanis, as a nation, decide to do something, then they do it," he said.