Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm determination to enhance diplomatic, security cooperation

Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov speaking to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday had a meeting with the Commander of Azerbaijan's naval forces here at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the military's media wing said in a statement.

According to the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing diplomatic / security cooperation in various fields.

Matters of mutual interest, including defence, training, security cooperation between both countries, and the overall regional security situation were also discussed during the meeting, per the statement.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Azerbaijan and also offered all possible assistance and cooperation in the development and defence-related fields.

The COAS also commended the thorough professionalism and valour of the Azribajan forces.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's support to Azerbaijan and its sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region, especially the Afghan peace process.