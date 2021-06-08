Ghotki train accident occurred when track's welding joint broke. says initial report

A railway worker stands at the site of a train accident in Daharki area of the northern Sindh province on June 7, 2021. -AFP

LAHORE: The Ghotki train accident took place when a welding joint of the track broke, causing the two trains to collide.

This was stated by the initial investigation report probing the train crash, which killed over 50 people and injured more than 100 when the Sir Syed Express and the Millat Express collided during the wee hours of Monday.

Sources told Geo News the initial investigation report had been finalised and as per the report, 51 people had died in the crash.

The accident took place when the welding joint of the up track's right side broke, causing 12 coaches of the Millat Express to crash onto a down track.

The Karachi-bound Sir Syed Express, as a result, collided with Millat Express' coaches on the down track, causing the accident.

The engine of Sir Syed Express and four coaches derailed as a result of the accident, said the report, adding that experts were retrieving data from the black boxes of both train engines.

The report, as per sources, stated that the data obtained from the black boxes will be included in the investigation report of the Federal Inspectors of Railways.

Six coaches and the engine of Millat Express did not derail, said the report, adding that 12 passenger coaches of Sir Syed Express also did not derail from the collision.

Sir Syed Express was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi, stated the report, adding that Millat Express, on the other hand, was heading towards Sargodha from Karachi.