COVID positivity rate less than 3% first time in nearly 4 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity rate of 2.94% Tuesday morning. This is the first time the country has reported a positivity rate below 3% since February 14 when the positivity rate stood at 2.61%.



In its daily data, the National Command and Operation Centre said 1,383 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours and 53 people lost their lives to the virus.



The national death tally is now 21,376.

With the 1,383 new infections, the total caseload now stands at 935,013, while the number of active cases has reached 46,190, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 867,447.

Province-wise breakdown

Punjab reported the most number of deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and Sindh came in second.

There is no patient on a ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.



According to NCOC's province-wise breakdown, the total number of cases reported in Sindh so far stands at 324,535, in Punjab at 342,805, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 134,781, Islamabad 81,806, Balochistan 25,893, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,538, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,655.

Vaccination drives against coronavirus are underway across the country for all age groups over 18.