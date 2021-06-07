Punjab Assembly MPA Jugnu Mohsin survives attack in Okara, police register case

Punjab Assembly lawmaker Jugnu Mohsin was unhurt after seven people attacked her convoy in Okara.



Mohsin and her convoy came under attack in Okara’s Hujra Shah Muqeem when they were travelling to the area for a public rally. The lawmaker and others present with her remained unhurt in the incident.



A first information report (FIR), registered on Hafiz Irfan Hussain's complaint, said the MPA and her convoy came under attack at a turn at Hujra Mor.

It added convoy was attacked by two of armed suspects, two of the men had sticks, and two were carrying stones. It added that the suspects had fired upon the convoy and broken the windows of the car with the sticks.



Hussain also told the police that the MPA had received warnings on social media that if she visited the area, she will be attacked.

On the other hand, the police said that they have arrested two suspects named Mukhtar and Sultan in the case.

'This is terrorism:' Shireen Mazari

As soon as reports of the incident emerged, Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari condemned the shocking attack.

"Culprits must be caught and dealt with strictly under the law. Absolutely unacceptable. This is terrorism," said the minister.

The attack was also condemned by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and Amnesty International's South Asia office.

"HRCP strongly condemns the attack on journalist and writer Jugnu Mohsin," tweeted the organisation.

The HRCP said that it was relieved to hear that the MPA was safe and called the authorities to "book" the attackers.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International noted that the attack was a "glaring reminder" for the "authorities to act on threats made against women online".

"A swift, impartial, and independent investigation must be immediately conducted to bring those responsible to justice," said the rights organisation.

Mohsin, whose real name is Syeda Maimanat Mohsin, was elected from the PP-184 (Okara-II ) constituency.

The former journalist won the seat in the 2018 general elections and choose to remain independent after winning.