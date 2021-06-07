Ashrafi asks masses to get vaccinated, says ignorant people creating hurdles

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi speaking to media in Lahore, on May 20. — APP/File

Ignorant people are stopping others from getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Monday.

The coronavirus vaccine "does not contain contents that violate Islamic principles," the special representative said addressing a press conference, as he appealed to the masses to get themselves inoculated.

"The ulema have issued fatwas regarding the vaccine and are repeatedly urging people to get themselves inoculated," he said, adding prominent clerics have also received the vaccine.



Meanwhile, Chairman Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad also appealed to people to get vaccinated.

"People should get vaccinated and save their loved ones from the coronavirus," he said.