Sindh govt eases COVID-19 restrictions starting tomorrow

Photo: APP

The government of Sindh on Sunday announced that it has decided to ease some of the COVID-19 restrictions earlier imposed to curb the rapid spread of the virus in the province.

The decisions were taken during the meeting of the Sindh Coronavirus Task Force, with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in the chair. Others who attended the meeting include Senator Murtaza Wahab, Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, police higher-ups, members from the World Health Organisation (WHO), and other prominent government officials.

The provincial government revealed that the restrictions were being eased after a slight dip was witnessed in the ratio of coronavirus positivity in the province. CM Shah said that on June 1, the ratio of coronavirus positivity in Karachi was 8.5%, while there were 12.45% cases in the city.

The following decisions were taken during the meeting.

Shops and markets will be allowed to remain open until 8pm instead of 6pm.