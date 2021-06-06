Sindh to impose vaccination condition on schools, businesses for reopening

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said the provincial government will require schools and shops to get their staff vaccinated when restrictions are relaxed.



"If someone wants to reopen a school, he/she will have to get all teachers and staff vaccinated against the infection," said the chief minister, speaking at the Expo Centre.

Another hall there has been turned into the vaccination centre. Shah was addressing the inauguration ceremony.

Shah expressed the hope that soon, life would return to normal in Sindh and restrictions on business and other fields will come to an end.

He said that as restrictions will be relaxed and businesses and educational institutions will reopen, the provincial government will impose certain conditions to ward off the infection's threat.

He said shopkeeper who want to reopen their shops will be asked to get the coronavirus jab and get their staff vaccinated as well.

"We will require proof of it [vaccination as well]," he said.

"Everyone should get vaccinated; the government employees who don't get themselves vaccinated will not be paid salaries," he warned.

He urged people to keep following coronavirus SOPs even after getting vaccinated and help the government battle the pandemic.

The chief minister of Sindh acknowledged that Karachi was still reporting a lot of cases each day. However, he said the coronavirus positivity ratio of the metropolis had declined.

Speaking about the decision-making processes when it comes to coronavirus, the Sindh chief minister said everyone, from doctors, to Rangers and other relevant figures are part of the coronavirus task force.

"All decisions taken with consensus in the task force," he said, apologising to the masses for any convenience caused to them.