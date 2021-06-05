Karachi: Two injured as truck slams into Saudi consulate's security checkpost

A truck rams into the security checkpoint of Saudi Arabia's consulate situated in Karachi's Defence area, on June 5, 2021. — Twitter

A truck slammed into a security checkpost of Saudi Arabia's consulate situated in Karachi's Defence area, police said Saturday.



No one was killed as a result of the accident, but two security personnel, one from Rangers and the other from traffic police, were injured.

Police said initial inquiry revealed the accident had occurred due to a brake failure.

The truck driver has been taken into custody.