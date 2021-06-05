Karachi: Two injured as truck slams into Saudi consulate's security checkpost

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A truck slammed into a security checkpost of Saudi Arabia's consulate situated in Karachi's Defence area, police said Saturday.
No one was killed as a result of the accident, but two security personnel, one from Rangers and the other from traffic police, were injured.
Police said initial inquiry revealed the accident had occurred due to a brake failure.
The truck driver has been taken into custody.