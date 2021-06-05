North Waziristan gets first passport office

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday inaugurated the first passport office in North Waziristan's Miranshah.



The minister, addressing the inauguration ceremony, said the government is paying special attention to uplift merged districts and has allocated special funds for their development.

The minister acknowledged the numerous sacrifices of the tribal people to safeguard the motherland from enemies, saying that they had always stood shoulder to shoulder with the country's army against terrorists.

Rasheed also lauded the support of tribal people to the armed forces for the restoration of durable peace in the region.

“The tribal people have fought the war for the country's survival and the entire nation is proud of their bravery and sacrifices,” he said.

On a personal note, the minister said he was in favor of the Jirga system, as it provided a good alternative justice system due to the involvement of local elders who understood issues of the community better.

The government will work to strengthen local customs, traditions, and laws, as the social fabric of Waziristan was unique, he said.

Locals will also be recruited in National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) and passport offices on merit.

The minister also announced that two NADRA mobile vans would function in North Waziristan's remote areas to ease the registration process for the citizens.

He said the immigration process would also be made easy at the Pak-Afghan border to facilitate movement of people, adding that a passport office would also be established at Angoor Adda.

The minister said internet services had been restored in South Waziristan, and this facility would be extended to North Waziristan this year.