Sindh Police forms internal accountability bureau to probe corruption

The logo of the Sindh Police can be seen in the illustration. — File photo

KARACHI: An internal accountability bureau has been formed within Sindh Police, comprising of 18 well reputed police officials, the force said Saturday.

Additional IG Farhat Junejo has been appointed as the head of the newly established accountability bureau, while every officer would be assigned inquiries according to their ranks.



The accountability bureau will investigate all complaints against police personnel, including misuse of power and corruption.

The following are the members of the bureau:

- DIG Zulfiqar Ali Larik

- DIG Imran Yaqub

- DIG Muhammad Noman Siddiqui

- SSP Tanvir Alam Odho

- SSP Faisal Abdullah Chachar

- SSP Qamar Raza Jiskani

- SSP Shad Ibne Masih

- SSP Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo

- SSP Amjad Shaikh

- SSP Tanvir Tunio

- SSP Arif Aslam Rao

- Sajid Amir Suddozai

- SP Suhai Aziz Talpur

- SP Zahida Parveen

- ASP Ahmed Faisal Chaudary

- ASP Aleena Rajar

- DSP Masood Akhtar Khan

- Inspector Siraj Lashari

Following its establishment, the Provincial Public Safety Police Commission filed eight petitions against officials, and AIG Operations has forwarded the applications to the bureau.

These petitions should be heard and resolved as soon as possible, the AIG Operations said in a letter written to the bureau.