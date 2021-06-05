NCOC green lights reopening of schools in low positivity areas

All educational institutes in districts with a low coronavirus positivity ratios can reopen Monday, June 7, the National Command and Operations Centre said Saturday.



Last month, the forum had said educational institutes in districts where the ratio was less than 5% could reopen, but in the latest statement it did not specify what it considers a low infection rate.

The forum also announced that a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane had landed in the country with a million coronavirus vaccine doses.

The body, which leads Pakistan's fight against COVID-19, said that the government is expanding its mass vaccination drive with a timely supply of vaccines.

"In June, Pakistan will receive a total of 11 million doses of Sinopharm, CanSino, and Sinovac vaccines."

Coronavirus cases fall

Pakistan reported an overall coronavirus positivity ratio below 4% for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

According to data released by the NCOC, the country reported a positivity rate of 3.81% today.

The country recorded 1,923 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 930,511.

It also reported 83 fatalities after which the death toll hit 21,189.

In addition to this, 860,385 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far, with active cases recorded at 48,937.