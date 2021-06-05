Karachi likely to receive light drizzle in next 24 hours

As per the details from the weather department, Karachi's minimum temperature was recorded at 29.6°C. File photo

KARACHI: Karachi may receive light drizzle during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Saturday.

As per the details from the weather department, Karachi's minimum temperature was recorded at 29.6°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to touch 36°C in the next few hours.



Moreover, the humidity was recorded at 56%.

The Met Office further notified that winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 14 to 18 mph.