Kesha gears up for upcoming summer tour

Renowned singer and songwriter Kesha is officially gearing up to perform a complete summer U.S. tour.

The event is currently slated for August of this year and will include an 11 day trek starting from August 13th at the First Interstate Arena at Metro Park in Billings, Montana.

The show will officially wrap up on August 29th at the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to Rolling Stone the entire event will be tightly packed and in a statement ahead of the announcement, Kesha even made a statement regarding the tour and added, “I can’t believe how long it has been since we last saw each other [expletive]!”

“It’s time to celebrate the fact that we got through the past 14 months, holy shit. Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It’s about to go down! Thank god. Let’s party.”