Saudi doctors to set up week-long medical camps in Karachi, Sukkur

The government of Saudi Arabia has sent a delegation of doctors to set up week-long medical camps in Karachi and Sukkur to check patients with heart or eye-related problems.

On Friday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed A Al Malkiy. He also had a meeting with the Consul General of the Kingdom Bandar Al Dayal and a delegation of King Salman Relief Organisation at the Chief Minister's House.

Commenting on the development, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that an eye surgery could be performed at the camp but open-heart surgery could only be performed at the relevant operation theatre.



“We have a cardiac hospital in Sukkur, Tando Mohamad Khan, and in Karachi where open-heart surgeries can be performed easily.”

The chief minister directed Dr Pechuho and the Secretary of health to hold a separate meeting with the Saudi Arabian doctors and make a proper plan for their camps and provide the necessary facilities and security.

During the meeting, the Sindh CM also brought up the issue of Chinese-made vaccines which are currently not approved by the Saudi government for travellers entering the Kingdom.

The Saudi government official assured CM Shah that the kingdom would approve vaccines from China so that travellers from Pakistan could travel to the Kingdom for the purpose of hajj and umrah.



