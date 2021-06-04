Islamabad decides to reopen schools next week

Federal Directorate of Education on Friday announced that schools for grades 1-8 would reopen on June 7 in Islamabad.



The exam schedule for grades 1-8 will be issued soon, a notification said, directing teachers to complete the course.



It is pertinent to mention here that schools are already conducting classes for grades 9-10.

The announcement comes after several private school associations last month called for the reopening of educational institutions in the federal capital, citing a decrease in coronavirus cases.

The associations said the reopening of educational institutions had been made conditional to the coronavirus positivity ratio falling below 5%, while the rate of infection in the capital has gone down to 3% in recent days.

"Despite a low coronavirus positivity ratio, the shutting down of schools in Islamabad is upsetting," the associations had said.

The associations had demanded the government immediately issue a notification allowing the schools to reopen in Islamabad.