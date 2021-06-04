Islamabad decides to reopen schools next week

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Federal Directorate of Education on Friday announced that schools for grades 1-8 would reopen on June 7 in Islamabad.
The exam schedule for grades 1-8 will be issued soon, a notification said, directing teachers to complete the course.
It is pertinent to mention here that schools are already conducting classes for grades 9-10.
The announcement comes after several private school associations last month called for the reopening of educational institutions in the federal capital, citing a decrease in coronavirus cases.
The associations said the reopening of educational institutions had been made conditional to the coronavirus positivity ratio falling below 5%, while the rate of infection in the capital has gone down to 3% in recent days.
"Despite a low coronavirus positivity ratio, the shutting down of schools in Islamabad is upsetting," the associations had said.
The associations had demanded the government immediately issue a notification allowing the schools to reopen in Islamabad.