Warm, humid weather expected in Karachi over next 24 hours

Men rest under the shade of a tree during the heatwave in Karachi in 2015. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Karachi will likely experience warm and humid weather over the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Department forecast on Friday, adding the city might witness drizzle during the night or early morning.

70-80% humidity is expected to remain in the city, with the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28-30℃ and 34-36℃, respectively.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at a few places in Larkana, Shaheed Banazirabad, Sukkur Divisions, Dadu, Jamshoro, Mityari Districts, the Met said.



However, hot or very hot and dry weather with chances of isolated dust-storm is expected in Sindh's plain areas during the next 24 hours.