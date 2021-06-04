No more turbulent economic growth in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's economic turnaround has brought down the curtains on bad days and heralded a time for economic growth, wealth creation and jobs for youth, says Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“I believe, we have gone through the worst time. InshaAllah (God willing), in the coming days, Pakistan’s growth will not be turbulent with up and down cycles. Pakistan will start its journey from when it was fourth largest economy in Asia in 1968 after Japan, China and India,” he said addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Lodhran-Multan road on Friday.

The 62-kilometer North-Bound section of N-5 will connect three districts of Multan, Lodhran and Bahawalpur. The project will be complete in two years costing around Rs6.8 billion.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Special Assistant to PM Malik Amir Dogar and parliamentarians from South Punjab attended the event.

The prime minister had earlier unveiled the plaque to launch work on the two-lane road.

He said within days of PTI assuming government, the opposition and media started questioning his Naya Pakistan vision and also made notions about government’s failure.

He said the government also faced criticism from the opposition which were poised to topple the government unless their leaders were given an NRO.

“My own people had to face a tough time. The media also gave an impression that Naya Pakistan can emerge by switching a button,” he said.