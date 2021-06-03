Three children killed in Quetta after mistaking grenade for toy

Rescue workers shifting the body of one of the deceased children to BMC hospital. — INP photo by Ahmed Bhatti

Three children were killed on Thursday after they mistook a hand grenade for a toy in the suburbs of Quetta, police said.

The children, aged between 10 and 14 years-old, found the grenade at a graveyard in the city of Quetta, Javed Qamar, a senior police official said.

It "exploded while they were playing with it," he told AFP.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liquat Shahwani said that three children were injured in the explosion. According to police the condition of two wounded children was serious.

Dozens of children have died while playing with grenades, many of which found their way into the country from neighbouring Afghanistan after the Soviet invasion in 1979.