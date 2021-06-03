Pakistan begins coronavirus vaccination for citizens over 18

Representational image. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis over 18 years can now get vaccinated for COVID-19 from today under a national vaccination plan devised by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)

In this regard, NCOC chief Asad Umar had made an announcement earlier this week, saying that with this development, the vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out simultaneously.

Pakistan had opened registrations for citizens aged 19 and above for coronavirus vaccination on May 16.

In a tweet, Umar had said registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for the vaccine.

Umar had explained that the government was opening up registrations for more age groups as Pakistan's vaccine supply continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

Previously, Pakistan had opened registration for the vaccination of people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country on May 3 and, subsequently, began walk-in vaccinations for people of the same age group.

The federal government has launched a digital portal for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person.

They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.