PML-N lashes out at Imran Khan-led govt for rising inflation in country

PML-N on Wednesday lashed out at the Imran Khan-led government for the rising inflation in the country and vowed that the party will not let PTI’s “anti-people” budget get passed in the National Assembly.

Former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail, in a press conference, said that his party cannot accept the upcoming "anti-people budget."

“We expect that this will be an anti-people budget and we will not approve it [in the assembly],” said Ismail as he made his party’s position clear on the issue.

The PML-N leader wondered what prices will the PTI government increase as the price of wheat has reached Rs75-80 per kg.

Ismail also deplored that the rate of inflation has not declined below 10% in the last two years. He also alleged that instead, the assets of Imran Khan and his cabinet members have increased.



“In three years, the income of those working in the private sector has not increased,” said the former finance minister. He also added that the inflation in Pakistan was high because the prices of oil, electricity, and gas had increased.

“Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was right that economy is in shambles because of Imran Khan,” claimed the PML-N leader.

He also compared the incumbent government’s tenure with his party’s tenure, adding that the PML-N laid out motorways all over Pakistan and brought the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to the country.

The former finance minister claimed that the PML-N had also brought 20 million people out of poverty but PM Imran Khan pushed them back to their destitute state.



“Eighty-five million Pakistanis are unemployed right now…the salary of 75 million people is less than Rs18,000. Pakistanis will not survive with some food banks,” said Miftah Ismail as he took a jibe at the premier’s initiative to provide food to the people.

The press conference was held a day before PML-N's pre-budget seminar that will be held to expose "economic destruction Imran Khan has brought to Pakistan".