Internet services restored in Khyber District, some areas of Balochistan, says PTA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Wednesday that the it will be allowing telecom operators to provide internet in Khyber District and certain areas of Balochistan.



"In pursuance of government’s vision of providing internet services across the country, after review of security situation by concerned departments, instructions have been issued to telecom operators for restoration of internet services in Khyber District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various areas of certain districts of Balochistan," said a statement issued by PTA.

The areas of Balochistan that will now have internet included Turbat city, Kech, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk and Kalat along the highways i.e. RCDH, N-30, N-85 and Awaran-Bela Road.

"Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) have also been directed to upgrade their existing infrastructure from 2G sites to 3G/ 4G where feasible, and consider network expansion so that better voice and data services can be extended to residents of these areas," said the PTA.

The authority said that the restoration of data services will help residents to fulfill their educational, health, commerce and communication needs.

Restoration of internet services in other areas will be implemented in a phased manner, subject to review of security situation.