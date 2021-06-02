IED attack in S Waziristan martyrs one soldier

— File photo

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday a soldier embraced martyrdom during an improvised explosive device (IED) attack near a military check post in South Waziristan's Kaniguram Town.

The military's media wing, in a statement, said Lance Naik Waqas Ahmed, 26, hailing from Karachi, was the soldier who was martyred due to the attack.

A cordon and search operation is underway to apprehend any terrorists found in the area, the military's media wing said.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR added.