COAS Gen Bajwa meets member of Qatar's royal family, discusses bilateral issues

Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Thani J Al Thani, Chairman of Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company (L) and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a meeting with the Chairman of Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company and a member of the ruling family of State of Qatar Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Thani J Al Thani on Wednesday, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a broad range of issues, including regional security situation, the recent developments in the Afghan peace process, and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Acknowledging the positive trajectory of the Pakistan-Qatar relationship, the COAS appreciated Qatar's support to Pakistan in various domains.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's contributions to conflict prevention in the region and expressed the desire for enhanced Pakistan-Qatar bilateral collaboration, the ISPR statement said.