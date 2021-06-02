Shafqat Mehmmod says matric, ninth students will only have to give exams for elective subjects, math

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood address a press conference. Photo: File

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood announced on Wednesday that matric and ninth-grade students will only have to give exams for their elective subjects and math this year.

The minister, explaining the decision during a press conference in Islamabad, said only four exams, including math for ninth and matric, will be conducted. The four subjects that will be assessed are biology, computer science, physics, and chemistry.

"No student would be awarded grades without attempting examinations this year," the education minister stressed. He added that the government feels that if the exams are not held then students "will not even employ minimum efforts to study".

Mehmood's press conference came after he chaired a meeting of provincial education ministers and officials from the education departments, according to the education ministry.

"Classes 11 and 12 will also be assessed on only elective subjects. This decision will make the examination process easier for students," said Mehmood.

The minister said the exams of elective subjects were being conducted as students aspiring to opt for a selected field could be assessed on the basis of their elective subjects.

The education minister said boards were preparing to conduct exams from June 24, and now, to facilitate students, we have asked them to begin examinations after July 10.

"We have also asked boards to keep some gap between the exams," he said, as he explained the government had taken several steps to ease the process on the students as the educational institutions could not complete the course work.

The education minister said exams of classes 10 and 12 would be conducted first — from July 10 — and the examinations of classes 9 and 11 will be conducted once they end.

The minister added the government wants all the results to be issued by the third week of September so that timely issuance of results will help the students secure admissions in universities.

The education minister noted the government had decided to shut down schools as it had become necessary due to the coronavirus situation. "We then reduced the syllabus by 40%."

The education minister said the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) played an active role during the pandemic — may it be closing or opening of schools and conducting exams.