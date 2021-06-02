close
Wed Jun 02, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 2, 2021

7 injured as security guard opens fire at house in Karachi's Khayaban-e-Shujaat

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 02, 2021
Illustration via The News/Aisha Nabi

KARACHI: Seven people were injured when a security guard opened fire inside a house located at the city's upscale Khayaban-e-Shujaat area on Wednesday. 

Police said it had taken the suspect, the security guard, into custody and had seized the weapon from him. 

The suspect recorded his statement to police, who said were carrying out further investigation into the matter. 

