7 injured as security guard opens fire at house in Karachi's Khayaban-e-Shujaat

KARACHI: Seven people were injured when a security guard opened fire inside a house located at the city's upscale Khayaban-e-Shujaat area on Wednesday.
Police said it had taken the suspect, the security guard, into custody and had seized the weapon from him.
The suspect recorded his statement to police, who said were carrying out further investigation into the matter.