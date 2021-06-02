Senator Ali Zafar elected Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice chairperson

Barrister Ali Zafar

Barrister Ali Zafar has been elected unanimously as the new chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice, as per a report on Geo News.

Zafar, a close confidant of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a renowned lawyer, has been elected to the post unanimously.

He has been elected to head a committee that is considered one of the most important ones in the upper house.

The elections of the chairmen and chairpersons of various standing committees of the Senate were held a day earlier at the Parliament House.

The process was delayed due to differences of opinion between the treasury and the opposition benches has delayed the process.

The Senate elections were held in early March this year but election of the House standing committees are facing delays, mainly due to differences with regard to who should be the chairperson or chairman and from which party.

Differences between the government and the Opposition are quite natural but the same among Opposition parties is not a common phenomenon.

The two leading Opposition parties i.e. the PPP and the PML-N, fielded their own candidates for the slot of the leader of the Opposition.

Ultimately, PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gilani was notified as Opposition leader.