Thanks to vaccine, Shafqat Mehmood recovers from COVID-19 quickly

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that he has tested negative for the virus and resumed work from today.



The minister shared the health update on Twitter: "By the grace of Allah, I have fully recovered. My latest two tests are negative. Going back to work today. The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination."



The minister stressed that "vaccines work and are the best defence against this horrible disease".

Last week, the minister had contracted coronavirus after he showed mild symptoms and decided to get himself tested.