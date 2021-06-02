'Will donate a motorcycle for every ball played': Zulfi Bukhari accepts Shoaib Akhtar's challenge

Prime Minister Imran Khan's former aide Zulfiqar Bukhari and former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar just had mini duel on Twitter and we are not sure we understand why.

A few days ago, Akhtar had challenged actor and host Fahad Mustafa on Twitter to playing an over bowled by him [Akhtar]. The cricketer said he would give Mustafa a motorcycle as a reward if he played six balls.

On Tuesday, Bukhari took Twitter by surprise and accepted this challenge.

But Akhtar was confused. Why was Bukhari accepting his challenge? The cricketer replied back, asking Bukhari if everything was alright.

It seemed everything was fine and Bukhari just wanted to try the challenge.

But it did not end there.

When Akhtar realised things were getting "serious", he gave the challenge his own twist, saying that he, too, would donate a bike on every ball Bukhari is able to touch with a bat.



