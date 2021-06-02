Govt withdraws appeal challenging LHC order allowing Shahbaz to leave abroad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government withdrew its appeal in the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court's (LHC) verdict allowing PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad, Geo News reported on Wednesday.



The Interior Ministry had moved the apex court to have the decision of the LHC declared null and void which granted “one-time” permission to former Punjab chief minister to go abroad on medical grounds.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan headed the two-judge bench of the Supreme Court.



The government decided to withdraw its appeal against the LHC's decision after Sharif's lawyer assured the apex court he would not pursue contempt of court proceedings against institutions for not letting him go abroad.



"The manner in which Shahbaz Sharif was provided relief, in this case, can not become a precedent." the court said.

"How can the movement of a suspect in an ongoing criminal case be restricted?" asked Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, adding that the government's position had been heard by the LHC.

The attorney general informed the court that the government had not made any accusations in its appeal against the LHC's verdict.

He expressed concern that the LHC's decision would set a precedence for future cases as well.

The LHC's registrar informed the court that the case was heard in one day after the reservations pertaining to Sharif leaving the country were dismissed.

After the LHC verdict was announced last month, the PML-N president went to the airport to travel abroad but was not allowed to board the plane by immigration authorities.

On May 17, Pakistan placed Shehbaz’s name on the Exit Control List. Ten days before, the LHC granted permission to Shehbaz to travel abroad for medical treatment.

He was granted permission after he informed the court that he has been battling cancer and has an appointment with his doctor on May 20 in London.