Several areas in Karachi's District Central undergo smart lockdown

KARACHI: Authorities in Karachi have imposed smart lockdowns in several areas of District Central till June 15, the district's deputy commissioner officer said in a statement on Tuesday.



The lockdowns, to curb the spread of coronavirus, have been imposed in four towns across the district, the notification said.

One hundred and twenty-seven COVID-19 patients are residing in Gulberg, North Karachi, Liaqatabad, and North Nazimabad, the notification said.

Wearing masks has been made mandatory for people residing in the affected areas.

All businesses, industrial activities, pillion riding, and unnecessary movement of people will remain suspended till June 15, the notification added.

A day earlier, Karachi reported 508 COVID-19 cases, with 226 from District East, 158 Central, 60 South, 38 Korangi, Malir and West 13 each, a statement from the Chief Minister House said.