Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on June 1, 2021. — PID

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said that the investigation into the attack on Islamabad journalist Asad Ali Toor is progressing well, with the authorities hot on the trail of one of the three suspects.



During a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said he is confident the truth will soon be uncovered.



He said that three agencies — the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the police are working together on the case.

Fingerprint tracing is currently underway and the suspects can be seen for an extended time on closed-circuit television footage, which has helped in the investigation, the minister said.



"If we are unable to trace the three suspects involved, we will put out ads for them," he said.

Rasheed said that a person at the reception of the building where Toor resides told authorities that "the people involved had visited earlier as well", which is why they were not stopped.

'PDM has fizzled out'

Speaking of the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said that it is nothing but an alliance of two parties now. "Only Fazlur Rehman and the PML-N are left."

"PDM has fizzled out," he said.

Kuwaiti, Saudi visas

The interior minister also spoke of his successful visit to Kuwait, which culminated in the gulf country agreeing to "immediately" resume visas for Pakistanis.

"Some 425 doctors will leave for Kuwait this very week," he said.

The minister said that Kuwait will also issue visas for the construction sector.

Rasheed said that Pakistanis will also be able to get visas to Saudi Arabia. He said the kingdom is opening visas to 300,000 people, of which 30% will be Pakistanis.