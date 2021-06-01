Upcoming budget will provide 'huge relief' to salaried class: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry speaking to the media. Photo: File

Federal Miniter for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the upcoming budget proposed by the PTI-led government will bring "huge relief" to the salaried class.



The minister also said that while inflation is increasing in the country, people's purchasing power is also increasing simultaneously, adding that it is a welcome change.

In a tweet, Chaudhry wrote that within the next two years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country will achieve its goal of progress.

The federal government has decided to present the next budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 on June 11, 2021.

In the upcoming budget, the PTI government will be focusing on launching special programmes for rural Sindh, Karachi, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan with the possible allocation of around Rs100 billion.

The upcoming Economic Survey for 2020-21 will be unveiled on June 10, 2021, for sharing highlights of different sectors of the national economy achieved in the outgoing fiscal year.

The country achieved a GDP growth rate of 3.94% in the outgoing fiscal year 2020-21 against revised estimates of negative 0.47% for the last fiscal year 2019-20.

Opposition rejects upcoming budget

Last week, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had said that he would not let the PTI-led government pass an"anti-people budget."

In a statement, Shahbaz Sharif has said that he would resist getting the budget approved because it is "against the public interest," adding that he has directed the party's economic advisory to hold a pre-budget seminar so that people can understand the reality of the economy.

"Economists will tell the nation the reality of the economy in the pre-budget seminar," said Shahbaz. "The masses are paying the price of the government's economic manipulation every day due to inflation."