Tajikistan president visiting Pakistan tomorrow on PM Imran Khan's invitation

ISLAMABAD: Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon will be in Pakistan for two days starting tomorrow. He is visiting on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri gave an update on the Tajikistan president's visit on Twitter Tuesday.

In a statement, Chaudhri said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by commonalty of faith, shared history and cultural affinities.

During the visit, PM Khan and President Rahmon will lead their respective sides in delegation-level talks.

The Tajikistan president has visited Pakistan seven times since 1994. This visit will reinforce efforts of both sides to forge a long-term, multi-dimensional relationship, the MOFA spokesperson said.

The two sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity.