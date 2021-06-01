People wearing protective facemasks walk out from a Pakistan-based Chinese company in Islamabad on January 30, after instructions from Pakistani authorities to take preventive measures against the coronavirus. — AFP

As the third wave of coronavirus gradually abates across the country, Pakistan on Tuesday reported less than 2,000 infections after almost three weeks when 1,771 new cases emerged over the last 24 hours.



The positivity ratio of the country in a single day stands at 3.71%.



Pakistan reported less than 2,000 cases on May 14 with 15,341 cases.

As per the official data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 71 people passed away due to the infection over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths from the virus to 20,850.

This is the eighth consecutive day when Pakistan has reported a less than 5% coronavirus positivity rate.

The coronavirus monitoring centre said that 47,633 persons were tested for the virus during the past 24 hours out of which 1,771 returned positive.

In a provincial breakdown, Punjab currently leads all the federating units in most cases with 340,110 while Sindh comes in second with 318,579 cases.



Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 132,822 cases, Islamabad 81,257 cases, Balochistan 25,218 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,250 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,588 cases.