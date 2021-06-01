10 deaths reported from Punjab's Okara due to heavy rain, thunderstorm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: As many as 10 deaths were reported from Punjab's Okara due to heavy rain, thunderstorm and strong winds Monday night.
Eight of a family, including four women and four children, were killed after the roof of their house in Tariqabad collapsed during heavy rain.
Two more people were killed in separate wind and rain-related incidents.
According to rescue sources, 40-year-old Sohail and 50-year-old Ahmad Ali were killed when a tree fell in Kachehri Bazaar, Okara and a wall collapsed in Haveli Lakha.
It also rained in Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Chunian. Power supply was suspended in several areas as well.