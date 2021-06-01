close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 1, 2021

10 deaths reported from Punjab's Okara due to heavy rain, thunderstorm

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 01, 2021

OKARA: As many as 10 deaths were reported from Punjab's Okara due to heavy rain, thunderstorm and strong winds Monday night.

Eight of a family, including four women and four children, were killed after the roof of their house in Tariqabad collapsed during heavy rain.

Two more people were killed in separate wind and rain-related incidents.

According to rescue sources, 40-year-old Sohail and 50-year-old Ahmad Ali were killed when a tree fell in Kachehri Bazaar, Okara and a wall collapsed in Haveli Lakha.

It also rained in Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Chunian. Power supply was suspended in several areas as well.

