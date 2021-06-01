Harry Styles is taking his androgynous style to the next level with a new brand

Famed singer Harry Styles is a recognized fashion icon apart from just being a vocal powerhouse. And it looks he is buckling up to take his love for androgynous fashion to a whole new level.



The former One Direction member, according to recent reports, has been named as the director of a company registered not too long ago, that aims to sell fragrance and cosmetics.

The new company was registered with the UK Company Directory on May 25, as per Page Six.

The outlet also cited some details circulating on social media about his assistant Emma Spring being the co-director of the company.

It was further disclosed that if the news about his cosmetic line does have some truth to it, it will most likely be a unisex beauty brand as the Golden hit maker is known for his androgynous style.