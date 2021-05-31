close
Mon May 31, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 31, 2021

'Grand' operation against dacoits in Rajanpur's riverine areas

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, May 31, 2021
RPO Faisal Rana with rangers personnel during an operation. Photo: Twitter

Punjab Police said on Monday that they have launched a “grand” operation against bandits in the riverine areas of Rajanpur District to recover two abducted policemen.

RPO Faisal Rana said that the armoured vehicles, a unit of the special police and additional personnel have arrived at the hiding place of the dacoits. He also added that Punjab Rangers have also been summoned for the operation.

Meanwhile, a joint operation was also carried out in Dera Ghazi Khan against the Taman Khosa's Ladi gang. The Punjab Police with the help of the Border Military Police and Rangers apprehended 24 suspects in the operation.

The police during the operation burnt out the hideouts of the bandits of the area. 

