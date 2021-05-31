Sindh plans to vaccinate 200,000 people a day: health secretary

A vial of PakVac COVID-19 vaccine shared by Dr Faisal Sultan on Twitter.

The Sindh government has planned to vaccinate 200,000 people per day in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Sindh Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi told Geo News on Monday.

"At present, 70,000 people are being vaccinated every day, but we plan to extend the number to 200,000 per day. We also plan to administer 100,000 vaccines daily during the mobile vaccination campaign," the health secretary said.



Speaking about the government's initiatives to control the spread of the virus, Jatoi said that the Sindh government has also decided to set up coronavirus vaccine centres in public and private institutions.

In line with the decision, a coronavirus vaccine centre was set up by the Sindh Health Department in a shopping mall in the Clifton area of ​​Karachi. Sindh Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi inaugurated the centre.

Jatoi said that in the first phase, the management will vaccinate its employees, and in the second phase, the families of the employees will be inoculated. Meanwhile, and in the third phase, customers coming to the shopping mall will be vaccinated.

According to the health secretary, the Sindh government has also set up a vaccine centre at a shopping mall on Rashid Minhas Road, while vaccinations are being carried out at the Sindh Secretariat, Karachi Press Club, Arts Council, the Bank of Punjab, the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), and other places.

"Getting the coronavirus vaccine jab is essential for everyone to conduct business activities safely, therefore, all industrialists should vaccinate their staff," Jatoi said.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) and said that the province is following the vaccination policy of the federation.