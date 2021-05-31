Water issue: Farrukh Habib says PM Imran Khan ready to work with provinces

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on May 31, 2021. — YouTube

Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to work to facilitate all the provinces on the water issue, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said Monday.

Habib, speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, said several dams should have been built, but the previous governments did bother to build them.



"The prime minister has termed this decade as the decade of building dams."

The state minister said the government aims at building dams that can store 13 million acre-feet of water in ten years.

"All the provinces can benefit through the construction of dams," he said, adding the premier cares for all farmers of the country, and the Opposition should not give an impression otherwise.

Taking over the presser, Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari said that the provincial government could not even think of depriving any farmer of their rights.

The minister said the water was dispersed with a gap of 10 days, and in April, Punjab faced a 49% water shortage, while Sindh's shortage stood at 9%.

Currently, Punjab is facing a shortage of 22% and Sindh 17%, he added.

Leghari said Punjab's total water accumulation had risen by 2% after the resource came in from Koh-i-Sulaiman (Sulaiman Mountains).

PPP calls for protests

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, addressing a press conference at the province's assembly, said Sindh has been by water scarcity after unannounced load shedding and skyrocketing inflation.

"For this, the whole province will protest," the PPP leader said.

PPP will not remain silent and allow the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to steal Sindh's water, Khuhro said.

The PPP leader said due to a shortage of water in Thatta, the people were not able to grow crops.

Protests will be held on the water issue across Sindh, starting with Larkana on June 3, Thatta and Badin on June 5, Sukkur on June 9, and Karachi on June 15.

The PPP leader alleged that only Sindh's water had been reduced, while all the other provinces were getting their due share.