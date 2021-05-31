Coronavirus: People above 18 will start getting inoculated from June 3

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for registration to get a coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

People over the age of 18 will start getting inoculated against the novel coronavirus from June 3, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) announced Monday.

"In today's NCOC meeting, it was decided to start scheduling vaccination of registered 18-plus from Thursday, the 3rd of June. With this step, the vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out," NCOC chief Asad Umar wrote on Twitter.

He also urged people to register themselves for the vaccine as soon as possible. On Saturday, May 29, the |NCOC had opened up walk-in coronavirus vaccinations for people aged 30 and above and teachers over 18 years old.

More than five million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Pakistan so far, according to the federal planning minister.

Umar encouraged the public to get themselves registered for vaccination at the earliest.

On May 16, Pakistan had opened registrations for citizens aged 19 and above for coronavirus vaccination. In a tweet, Umar had said registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for the vaccine.

Umar had explained that the government was opening up registrations for more age groups as Pakistan's vaccine supply continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the vaccination of people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country and, subsequently, began walk-in vaccinations for people of the same age group.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.