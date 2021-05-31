Pakistan's single-day Covid-19 daily death toll remains below 100 for 10th consecutive day

File photo.

Pakistan's single-day COVID-19 daily death toll remains below 100 for the 10th consecutive day amid declining coronavirus infections as the country reported 43 more deaths in the past 24 hours on Monday.

About 52,223 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours out of which 2,117 returned positive, taking the total caseload to 921,053 as of today, according to the official data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In a positive sign, the country also reported the lowest coronavirus ratio of 4.05% in almost three months after 2,117 new cases emerged during the past 24 hours across the country.

Last time, the country recorded a COVID-19 positivity rate of 4.04% on March 5.

Pakistan has now recorded a positivity ratio below 5% for the seventh consecutive day.



On the other hand, the number of active cases stands at 56,347 whereas about 607,205 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Province-wise breakdown

According to the official portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh reached 317,665 while 5,020 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 339,686 and 9,999 people have lost their lives to the virus.

The total number of patients in Balochistan is 25,148 while the death toll is 277.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of coronavirus patients is reported to be at 132,549 with 4,073 deaths while in Azad Kashmir, 19,232 people have been infected with the virus and 543 people have died from the virus so far.

In addition, the number of coronavirus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan so far has been 5,578 and 107 people have died from coronavirus.

According to the NCOC data, the total number of coronavirus patients in the federal capital city Islamabad is 81,195 and so far 760 deaths have been reported.