PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. File photo

LAHORE: PTI leader Jahangir Tareen on Monday warned the government against "playing politics" with him, saying that he expected Prime Minister Imran Khan to live up to his promise of treating him justly.

The estranged PTI leader had appeared before a banking court to attend a hearing against him. Tareen and his son, Ali Tareen, were both given an extension in their interim bails by the court till June 11.

"Imran Khan appointed Barrister Ali Zafar to head the inquiry [against Tareen]," he said. "I have a lot of respect for Zafar. He worked hard and complete the inquiry. I was expecting the report would be made public by now," added the PTI leader.

Tareen said speculations were doing the rounds that Zafar had provided a "verbal report" to the prime minister, which he said, was in his favour.

"Imran Khan promised justice will be done. A lot of days have passed, I should get justice by now," he said.

Tareen said whatever Zafar had said about the cases against him should be made public.

When asked how he would react if Zafar's report does not go in his favour, the PTI leader said (without elaborating much) that he knew a lot of things which he could not divulge in front of the media.

"When the time comes, I will reveal everything in front of the media," he said.

In response to a question, Tareen said he had "not met any senior ranking official of the government", adding that he was fighting his cases in the courts.

When a reporter asked Tareen whether the government was resorting to delaying tactics in his case so that the government can ensure the budget passes in Punjab Assembly without any hiccups, the PTI leader said:

"Do not play politics with us. Give us justice," he said.

Banking court extends Tareen's bail to June 11

Earlier, Tareen attended a hearing of the banking court against him and his son, Ali Tareen.

Tareen with his son and co-accused Rana Naseem and Amir Waris appeared before the court with their lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, representing them.

The interim bail was extended to June 11 and proceedings were adjourned due to the transfer of Justice Chaudhry Ameer Muhammad Khan.

Tareen and son's bail extended by session court to June 11

The estranged PTI leader and his son appeared before the session court to attend another hearing of a case involving them.

The sessions court also extended their interim bail to June 11.

The court issued a show-cause notice to the Federal Investigation Officer (FIA) who transferred the investigation officer probing the Tareens' case.