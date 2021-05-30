PDM had no clear-cut strategy in meeting yesterday; seems to be confused, says Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaking during a press conference. Photo: File.

CHARSADDA: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday took a jibe at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and said that in yesterday's meeting of the alliance, a clear-cut strategy was missing.



He said that the parties of the PDM seem to be confused about the future course of action.

"It seemed like the parties of the PDM are confused," said Bilawal. "Opposition parties should at least not get confused in the parliament."

He added that all those political parties which are clear about their political stance are in a better position to give a tough time to the PTI-led government.

Bilawal was speaking to the media after visiting Wali Bagh in Charsadda along with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to offer condolences over the death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

There did not seem to be a clear-cut strategy in the PDM's meeting yesterday, said Bilawal.

'No point rejoining PDM in the absence of action plan'

Bilawal said that earlier, all the 10 parties of the PDM were supportive of an action plan set forth for the alliance, however, the action plan could not be implemented because there was no consensus among the parties.

"Unless and until the action plan is brought back, there is no point rejoining the PDM, said Bilawal.

He said that if all Opposition parties collectively target PM Imran Khan's government, it would be better for all.

"All Opposition parties have the consensus that the people of Pakistan are suffering because of the incompetent government," said Bilawal. "We are facing historic poverty because of the economic policies of the government which are based on lies."

'PPP, ANP share political and ideological connection'

Speaking about the relationship of the PPP with ANP, he said that the two parties hold both political and ideological connection.

"We want a peaceful and progressive Pakistan," Bilawal said, adding that PPP's role in working towards the rights and self-determination of provinces will become part of history.

"We will stand before this ineligible, selected government like a wall and fight against it," he said. "Together with the ANP, we will work both inside and outside of the parliament. We want everyone to raise a voice against the government's upcoming budget."

Bilawal said that had the Opposition worked on the no-confidence motion, neither Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar nor PM Imran Khan would be in their offices.

Speaking on the occasion, Central Senior Vice-President of the ANP Ameer Haider Khan Hoti thanked the PPP leadership for consoling him in his hour of grief.

He said that the PPP and ANP had both been rivals and allies in politics, adding that whenever it came to the Constitution, the two parties worked together.

"Even under the current political scenario, both PPP and ANP have an important role to play, which they will continue while occupying the benches of the Opposition," Hoti said.