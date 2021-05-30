close
Sun May 30, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 30, 2021

PM Imran Khan to answer public's questions via phone today

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, May 30, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan's file photo.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak to the masses today (Sunday) and answer their queries over the phone. 

The prime minister has been taking live calls from the masses and answering their queries for the past couple of months.

This is the fourth time he will be interacting with the public. Today, the transmission will begin at 4:00pm.

If you wish to speak to PM Khan, call on 051-9224900.

The interaction will be broadcast live on television, radio, and digital media. 

