Students sit for a final exam in Swat, Pakistan, on March 29, 2018. — AFP/File

Examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held between June 23 to July 29, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said Saturday, as it expressed satisfaction over the country's coronavirus situation.

The development came during an NCOC session with its head, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.



The provinces can start preparation classes for classes 10 and 12 from May 31, but they should be conducted with coronavirus SOPs intact — on alternate days, said the forum.

The NCOC, making vaccination mandatory for teachers and other staff of educational institutions, said the inoculation should be completed by June 10, in a bid to curb the spread of the disease during examinations.

The forum has opened walk-in vaccinations for teachers and other staff above 18 years of age, who can get themselves inoculated from the nearest medical facility.