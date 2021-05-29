close
Sat May 29, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 29, 2021

TTP mastermind Mufti Khalid killed in Afghanistan: sources

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 29, 2021

A key leader of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been  killed in Kunar, Afghanistan, Geo News reported, citing sources, Saturday.

Mufti Khalid was a close associate of notorious TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah.

He is said to be the mastermind behind several deadly terror attacks in Pakistan, including those on Bacha Khan University, the 2008 election rally and the Army Public School in Peshawar.

Sources said Mufti Khalid was killed by unidentified person(s) while he was traveling, sources quoted the police as saying.

He belonged to Buner.

