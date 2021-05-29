Coronavirus update: Pakistan's positivity rate falls to 4.42% as infections dwindle

A citizen wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 offers Friday prayers with other unmasked faithful at a mosque in Rawalpindi on March 13, 2020. Photo: AFP

With 2,455 new cases, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate has further dropped to 4.42% on Saturday. The country has now reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the fifth consecutive day.



At least 55,442 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,482 came back positive.

About 73 more people lost their lives to the coronavirus on Friday, taking the total death tally to 20,680.



Meanwhile, 682,290 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far whereas the number of active cases stands at 58,857 as of today morning.

In a provincial breakdown, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 315,410 while 5,003 people have died so far.



In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 338,377 and 9,960 people have died so far due to the virus while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 25,001 and the death toll has reached 273.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 131,775 virus patients, with 4,043 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 25,001 people have been infected with the virus and 539 people have died.